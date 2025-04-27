Landon Parker News: Set to sign in Indy

Parker is slated to sign with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports.

Parker spent five years at Wofford before finishing his career at Troy, catching 35 passes for 478 yards and a touchdown across two seasons. He's a solid athlete with a 4.40 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2, 211 pounds, but the lack of production as seventh-year college player means he'll need to be a stud on special teams to earn a roster spot.