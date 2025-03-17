Lane Johnson News: Signs through 2027

Johnson signed a one-year contract extension through 2027 Monday.

Johnson will now make an additional $8 million over the next two years and an additional $30 million in guarantees, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter also noted that the five-time All-Pro tackle will make $48 million, including $40 million guaranteed, over the next two years. The 2013 first-round pick was named an All-Pro for the fourth consecutive season in 2024 and has started all 158 games he's played in during his career.