Leki Fotu headshot

Leki Fotu News: Going to Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Fotu signed with the Raiders on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The rotational defensive tackled played in just two games for the Jets in 2024, missing the first five with a hamstring injury and the last 10 with a knee issue. The 2020 fourth-round pick of the Cardinals spent his first four seasons with Arizona, recording a career high 31 tackles in 2022 and a career high 2.5 sacks in 2023. Fotu should have a chance to compete for a role in 2025 with the Raiders.

Leki Fotu
Las Vegas Raiders
