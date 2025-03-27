Fantasy Football
Lenny Krieg headshot

Lenny Krieg News: Gets opportunity in Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 2:00pm

The Falcons signed Krieg to a three-year contract Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Krieg, who impressed at the NFL's International Player Pathway program Pro Day on Tuesday, gets a chance to compete with Atlanta this offseason, with Garafolo reporting that there was competition to sign him. Also on the roster is incumbent starter Younghoe Koo (hip), who converted a career-low 74 percent of field goals in 2024 and ended the year on IR, as well as veteran kicker Riley Patterson.

Lenny Krieg
Atlanta Falcons
