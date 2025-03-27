Lenny Krieg News: Gets opportunity in Atlanta
The Falcons signed Krieg to a three-year contract Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Krieg, who impressed at the NFL's International Player Pathway program Pro Day on Tuesday, gets a chance to compete with Atlanta this offseason, with Garafolo reporting that there was competition to sign him. Also on the roster is incumbent starter Younghoe Koo (hip), who converted a career-low 74 percent of field goals in 2024 and ended the year on IR, as well as veteran kicker Riley Patterson.
