Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Let go by G-Men

The Giants released Humphrey on Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

This move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Humphrey looked to have a legitimate chance of serving as wideout depth for New York after signing with the organization March 21. The veteran wideout tallied a career-high 31 catches and 293 receiving yards over 17 regular-season games with Denver last year, adding one receiving touchdown. The Giants recently signed five receivers as undrafted free agents and needed to clear roster space, precipitating Humphrey's release.