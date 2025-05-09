Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Let go by G-Men
The Giants released Humphrey on Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
This move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Humphrey looked to have a legitimate chance of serving as wideout depth for New York after signing with the organization March 21. The veteran wideout tallied a career-high 31 catches and 293 receiving yards over 17 regular-season games with Denver last year, adding one receiving touchdown. The Giants recently signed five receivers as undrafted free agents and needed to clear roster space, precipitating Humphrey's release.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Free Agent
