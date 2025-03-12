L.J. Collier News: Staying in Arizona

Collier signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Collier appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Cardinals in 2024 -- which was the first time he's done that in his six-year NFL career -- and he finished with career highs in total tackles (29) and sacks (3.5). Collier will remain in Arizona for the 2025 campaign and likely serve in a rotational role at defensive end behind Justin Jones (triceps) and Josh Sweat.