L.J. Fort News: Officially hangs up cleats

Fort announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Chris Ward of SteelersNow.com reports.

Fort hasn't played since the 2021 preseason, when he suffered a torn ACL as a member of the Ravens. The 35-year-old linebacker played 91 regular-season games split between the Browns, Seahawks, Steelers, Eagles and Ravens. Fort posted 173 career tackles (117 solo), including 5.0 sacks, as well as one interception among his 10 passes defensed.