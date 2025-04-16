Logan Bruss Injury: Cut by Tennessee

The Titans waived Bruss (knee) with a failed physical Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bruss suffered a torn ACL in December and is very much in the middle of his rehab, so the designation is not a surprise. Selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Rams, Bruss has battled injuries ever since entering the league and made his regular-season debut just last season. The 26-year-old interior lineman will look for an opportunity elsewhere once healthy.