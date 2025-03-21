Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Lucas Patrick headshot

Lucas Patrick News: Gets one-year deal with Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 1:00pm

The Bengals signed Patrick (knee) to a one-year, $2.1 million contract Friday, John Sheeran of A to Z Sports reports.

Patrick started 10 of his 11 regular-season appearances with the Saints last season, working at both center and left guard. He missed the last few weeks of the regular season with New Orleans due to a knee injury but figures to be ready for the start of offseason activities with his new team.

Lucas Patrick
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now