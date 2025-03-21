Lucas Patrick News: Gets one-year deal with Cincinnati

The Bengals signed Patrick (knee) to a one-year, $2.1 million contract Friday, John Sheeran of A to Z Sports reports.

Patrick started 10 of his 11 regular-season appearances with the Saints last season, working at both center and left guard. He missed the last few weeks of the regular season with New Orleans due to a knee injury but figures to be ready for the start of offseason activities with his new team.