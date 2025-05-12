Luke Floriea News: Inks deal with Cleveland

The Browns signed Floriea as an undrafted free agent Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Kent State product impressed during his tryout at the Browns' rookie minicamp and earned a spot on the roster. He appeared in 24 games over his final two college seasons, catching 83 passes for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now in Cleveland, Floriea is expected to compete for a depth role in the team's wide receiver corps throughout the summer.