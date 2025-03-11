Fantasy Football
Luke Gifford headshot

Luke Gifford News: Heading to Bay Area

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The 49ers are set to sign Gifford to a one-year contract when the new league year starts Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gifford has mostly served on special teams over his six-year NFL career. He started in the Titans' last four regular-season games in 2024 due to injuries to the linebacker corps, and over that span he logged 35 tackles (21 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception). Gifford will likely revert to his special teams status in San Francisco, though a strong performance in offseason programs and training camp could earn him a rotational role at linebacker.

