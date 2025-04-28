Marcus Major News: Closing in on deal with Ravens
Major is slated to sign with the Ravens.
Major will be a long shot to make the team out of camp if he indeed signs with the Ravens. After five years at Oklahoma, Major rushed for 352 yards at Minnesota in 2024, which was the highest single-season total of his college career. Given his modest production, it isn't surprising that Major didn't hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Marcus Major
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now