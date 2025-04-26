Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Marcus Mbow headshot

Marcus Mbow News: Giants add athletic blocker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 12:04pm

The Giants selected Mbow in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

Mbow (6-foot-4, 303 pounds) is a bit light, but the Purdue product started three years in college -- two seasons at guard and one at right tackle -- and he demonstrated starting-caliber NFL upside with his film. It's possible that Mbow fell to the fifth round over concerns about scheme versatility, because his athleticism and technique plays better in zone blocking than his light anchor does as a power blocker.

Marcus Mbow
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now