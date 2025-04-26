Marcus Mbow News: Giants add athletic blocker

The Giants selected Mbow in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

Mbow (6-foot-4, 303 pounds) is a bit light, but the Purdue product started three years in college -- two seasons at guard and one at right tackle -- and he demonstrated starting-caliber NFL upside with his film. It's possible that Mbow fell to the fifth round over concerns about scheme versatility, because his athleticism and technique plays better in zone blocking than his light anchor does as a power blocker.