Markquese Bell Injury: Sticking around Dallas
Bell (shoulder) and the Cowboys agreed on a three-year, $12 million contract Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Bell finished the 2024 campaign on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, compiling six total tackles (five solo) over nine regular-season games before being shut down. The safety operated mostly as a special-teams option last season and he'll look to carve out a more significant role on defense in 2025.
