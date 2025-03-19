Marlon Tuipulotu News: Staying in Kansas City

Tuipulotu signed a contract with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Tuipulotu signed to the Chiefs' 53-man roster in early September after being cut by the Eagles after training camp in late August. He appeared in two regular-season games for the Chiefs last season and registered four tackles (two solo), all of which came in the regular-season finale against the Broncos. By re-signing with Kansas City, Tuipulotu will have an opportunity to compete for a rotational role at defensive tackle for the 2025 season during offseason programs and training camp.