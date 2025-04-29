Fantasy Football
Marquez Callaway

Marquez Callaway News: Let go by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

The Buccaneers released Callaway on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Callaway signed a reserve/future contract with Tampa Bay in January, but the team no longer had a need for him after drafting Emeka Egbuka in the first round and signing Tez Johnson as an undrafted free agent. Callaway played only four offensive snaps in two games with the Buccaneers during the 2024 campaign and will now look to catch on with another team.

Marquez Callaway
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
