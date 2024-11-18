Marshon Lattimore Injury: Could return to practice this week?

Head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he's "hopeful" Lattimore (hamstring) can return to practice this week, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

This report doesn't sound overly optimistic about Lattimore's potential return for the Commanders' Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys. However, Quinn noted that the newly acquired corner is "trending [in] the right direction." Lattimore's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup in Landover.