Matt Haack News: Headed to Denver

The Broncos signed Haack to a one-year, $1.25 million deal Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9NEWS reports.

The eight-year NFL veteran is reuniting Darren Rizzi, who served as his special teams coordinator with the Dolphins from 2017 to 2018. Haack appeared in four games with the Giants in 2024, punting 21 times for 988 yards. Now in Denver, he's expected to serve as the Broncos' top punter and holder in 2025.