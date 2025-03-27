Matt Pryor News: Reunites with Philadelphia
The Eagles signed Pryor to a one-year contract Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pryor started 15 of his 17 regular-season appearances with Chicago in 2024, and he now reunites with the organization with whom he began his NFL career as a sixth-round pick in 2018. He played for the Eagles until 2020, then spent time with the Colts (2021-22) and 49ers (2023) before landing his one-year deal with the Bears. Along with Kenyon Green, Pryor now provides Philadelphia with an additional option at right guard following the departure of Mekhi Becton.
