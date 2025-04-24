Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Matthew Golden headshot

Matthew Golden News: Packers add burner wideout in first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 7:53pm

The Packers selected Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.

Although Golden probably isn't a prototypical WR1 at just 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, he presents a rare speed element that the Packers lack in the meantime. Golden's 4.29 speed was one of the headlining stories at the combine, and with wheels like that defenses have new reason to reconsider placing the safeties too close to the line of scrimmage. Jayden Reed (4.45-second 40) was the fastest remaining base package wideout for the Packers with Christian Watson (ACL) out indefinitely, so Golden is a good bet to jump into the starting lineup at the expense of either one or both of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Golden was an excellent kick returner at Houston and Texas and could be the same for the Packers, but it would be a disappointment if Golden can't push for at least the WR2 role in Green Bay by the end of his rookie season.

Matthew Golden
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now