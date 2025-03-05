Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maxx Crosby headshot

Maxx Crosby Injury: Inks massive extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Crosby (ankle) signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Crosby's new deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history and includes $91.5 million in guaranteed money. The Eastern Michigan product was on pace to register his third consecutive season with double-digit sacks in 2024 before sustaining an ankle injury that sidelined him for Raiders' final four games. Crosby had never missed a game before last season, recording 224 total tackles, including 34.5 sacks, nine passes defended and five forced fumbles over his last 46 regular-season appearances. Now that the All-Pro edge rusher has agreed to an extension, he's expected to continue helping Las Vegas' defense wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks for years to come.

Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now