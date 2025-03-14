Mekhi Becton News: Finds home with Chargers

The Chargers signed Becton to a two-year contract Friday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Jets and flaming out in New York, Becton inked a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason. Philly moved him from tackle to guard, and it jumpstarted the 2020 first-round pick's career. He started 15 regular-season games at right guard, playing all 1,158 of his offensive snaps at the position. The Chargers will presumably slot Becton in at right guard ahead of Trey Pipkins after Pipkins was somewhat of a liability at the position last season. Cutting Pipkins would clear $6.75 million in cap space for Los Angeles.