Micah Robinson News: Set to don Green and Gold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Packers selected Robinson in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 237th overall.

Robinson spent his first three seasons at Furman before joining Tulane in 2024, and he ended his lone campaign racking up 33 tackles, adding a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown. Hope to carve out a depth spot the Packers' 53-man roster this fall and will presumably be asked to contribute on special teams.

