Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Burton headshot

Michael Burton News: Re-ups with Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Broncos re-signed Burton on Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Burton suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Denver in 2024, mostly working in a special-teams role while contributing occasionally as a blocker on offense. He totaled seven carries for eight yards and a touchdown on the year, while also securing all 10 of his targets for 65 yards and an additional score. He'll spend the offseason competing to again secure the team's top fullback spot.

Michael Burton
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now