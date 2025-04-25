Mike Green News: Baltimore adds Round 2 pass rusher

The Ravens selected Green in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, 59th overall.

The Ravens aren't known for taking on players with questionable football character, but Green (6-foot-3, 251 pounds) did not fall to Round 2 for talent reasons. Green is a clear first-round talent who dominated at Marshall, producing 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in 2024. The Ravens have a collection of serviceable players but no one dominant among the edge rushers, so the hope is Green can give them something truly explosive in the pass rush.