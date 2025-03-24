Mike Pennel News: Re-signs with Kansas City
The Chiefs re-signed Pennel on Monday.
Pennel reunites with Kansas City following a solid 2024 campaign, in which he notched 25 tackles (10 solo), including a career-high 3.0 sacks, plus one forced fumble across 17 regular-season appearances. The veteran defensive tackle figures to reprise a consistent rotational role behind Chris Jones and new free-agency acquisition Jerry Tillery.
