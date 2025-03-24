Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Pennel headshot

Mike Pennel News: Re-signs with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

The Chiefs re-signed Pennel on Monday.

Pennel reunites with Kansas City following a solid 2024 campaign, in which he notched 25 tackles (10 solo), including a career-high 3.0 sacks, plus one forced fumble across 17 regular-season appearances. The veteran defensive tackle figures to reprise a consistent rotational role behind Chris Jones and new free-agency acquisition Jerry Tillery.

Mike Pennel
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now