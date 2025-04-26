Fantasy Football
Moliki Matavao News: Big TE goes to Saints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Saints selected Matavao in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 248th overall.

Matavao transferred out of Oregon after landing behind Terrance Ferguson, who was selected by the Rams in the second round of this year's draft. The Nevada native landed at UCLA and started the final two seasons, finishing as the team's top receiver in 2024. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end ran a 4.81 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which is below average for tight ends but is respectable for his size. His run-blocking ability will likely get him on the field sooner than his receiving ability, but he's hard to take down with the ball in his hands.

