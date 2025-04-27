Monaray Baldwin News: Slated to sign with Miami
Baldwin is slated to sign with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Baldwin is set to head to Miami after having caught 27 passes for 478 yards and five touchdowns. He is one of four undrafted free agent receivers that the Dolphins have added so far, and they will all compete for spots as depth receivers.
Monaray Baldwin
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now