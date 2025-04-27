Fantasy Football
Monaray Baldwin headshot

Monaray Baldwin News: Slated to sign with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Baldwin is slated to sign with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Baldwin is set to head to Miami after having caught 27 passes for 478 yards and five touchdowns. He is one of four undrafted free agent receivers that the Dolphins have added so far, and they will all compete for spots as depth receivers.

Monaray Baldwin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
