Montravius Adams News: Released by Pittsburgh
The Steelers are releasing Adams on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Adams appeared in 11 regular-season games for Pittsburgh in 2024, posting one sack among his 14 tackles. The 29-year-old defensive tackle has 96 games of NFL experience under his belt, split between the Packers, Saints and Steelers. Rookie fifth-round pick Yahya Black out of Iowa projects to take Adams' spot as the backup to Keeanu Benton.
Montravius Adams
Free Agent
