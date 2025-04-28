Montravius Adams News: Released by Pittsburgh

The Steelers are releasing Adams on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams appeared in 11 regular-season games for Pittsburgh in 2024, posting one sack among his 14 tackles. The 29-year-old defensive tackle has 96 games of NFL experience under his belt, split between the Packers, Saints and Steelers. Rookie fifth-round pick Yahya Black out of Iowa projects to take Adams' spot as the backup to Keeanu Benton.