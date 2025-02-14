Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Montrell Washington headshot

Montrell Washington News: Inks future deal with Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

The Giants signed Washington to a reserve/future contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Washington spent most of the 2024 season on the Chiefs' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. The 2022 fifth-round pick will be on the Giants' 90-man roster for the start of the new league year, which will allow him to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

Montrell Washington
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now