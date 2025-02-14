Montrell Washington News: Inks future deal with Big Blue

The Giants signed Washington to a reserve/future contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Washington spent most of the 2024 season on the Chiefs' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. The 2022 fifth-round pick will be on the Giants' 90-man roster for the start of the new league year, which will allow him to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.