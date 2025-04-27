Moose Muhammad III News: Set to join Panthers

Muhammad is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Muhammad struggled to consistently produce at Texas A&M and topped 350 receiving yards just once over five years, bottoming out at 55 yards during his fifth year. At 6-foot, 195 pounds, Muhammad ran a 4.63 40-yard dash. He'll likely vie for a spot on the team's practice squad.