Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moose Muhammad III headshot

Moose Muhammad III News: Set to join Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Muhammad is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Muhammad struggled to consistently produce at Texas A&M and topped 350 receiving yards just once over five years, bottoming out at 55 yards during his fifth year. At 6-foot, 195 pounds, Muhammad ran a 4.63 40-yard dash. He'll likely vie for a spot on the team's practice squad.

Moose Muhammad III
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now