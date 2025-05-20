Moose Muhammad Injury: Out in Carolina

Muhammad (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Panthers on Tuesday.

The wideout from Texas A&M signed with the Panthers after going undrafted in later April, but he now appears he's dealing with an injury, and the team has since decided to move in another direction. Muhammad's best stretch in college came between 2023 to 2024, when he appeared in 22 games and recorded 955 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 65 receptions.