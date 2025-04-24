Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Mykel Williams headshot

Mykel Williams News: Niners add edge rusher 11th overall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 7:05pm

The 49ers selected Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 11th overall.

Although Williams (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) is likely capable of starting Week 1, especially for a San Francisco defensive line in the midst of a rebuild, he's still early in his development and probably has more long-term upside than his Georgia box score might lead someone to believe. Williams will turn 21 on June 29, meaning he's at least a year ahead of schedule after otherwise serving as Georgia's lead edge rusher the past three years. If Williams trends toward his higher-range outcomes, he and Nick Bosa would likely prove a dominant duo.

Mykel Williams
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now