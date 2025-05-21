Myles Bryant News: Back with Houston

Bryant re-signed with the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The five-year NFL veteran has inked a deal to return to Houston after spending part of the 2024 campaign with the team. Bryant appeared in 11 regular-season games last season, recording 14 total tackles while playing 188 total snaps (67 defensive and 121 on special teams). With Bryant returning to the Texans, he's expected to compete for a depth spot in the team's secondary.