Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Najee Harris headshot

Najee Harris News: Facing competition from Hampton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Harris has new backfield competition after the Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton at No. 22 overall Thursday night.

At 6-foot, 221 pounds, Hampton is smaller than Harris but larger than most NFL lead backs, and with 4.46 combine speed to boot. It may not be long before he challenges Harris for the starting job, although the veteran almost certainly would retain a role in that scenario, if only for pass blocking and to help keep Hampton fresh. Harris signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract in March, with all of that money guaranteed and another $4 million available via incentives. Compared to other RBs, that can either be viewed as low-end-starter money or the top of the market for backups.

Najee Harris
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now