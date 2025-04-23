NaJee Thompson Injury: Cut with injury designation
The Vikings waived Thompson (knee) with a failed physical designation Wednesday.
Thompson spent all of last season on IR due to a knee injury that dates back to January of 2024, and which it appears he's not yet fully recovered from. He appeared in 15 regular-season games as a rookie in 2023, handling 195 snaps on special teams and just one snap on defense.
NaJee Thompson
Free Agent
