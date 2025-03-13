Fantasy Football
Naquan Jones News: Joins forces with Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Jones agreed to terms on a contract with the Chargers on Thursday.

Jones is Los Angeles' latest addition to a defensive line that saw longtime pillar Joey Bosa be released to begin free agency. Now heading into this fifth NFL season, Jones is a reliable rotational contributor and tallied a career-high 3.0 sacks across his 12 regular-season appearances with Arizona in 2024.

