Nate McCollum

Nate McCollum News: In line to join Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

McCollum is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

McCollum leveraged a strong Georgia Tech career to earn a spot at North Carolina where he posted 68 receptions for 743 yards and a touchdown over two seasons. He also worked as the team's primary kick returner in 2024. The 5-foot-8, 184-pound receiver ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at his pro day, and while it'll be difficult to get on the field on offense, McCollum could find a role as a returner in the NFL.

Nate McCollum
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
