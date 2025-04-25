Nic Scourton News: Carolina adds standout pass rusher

The Panthers selected Scourton in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 51st overall.

Scourton (6-foot-3, 257 pounds) could prove one of the better picks of the second round after a standout college career at both Texas A&M (2024) and Purdue (2022-2023). Scourton was dominant as a true sophomore at Purdue, logging 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, and in his 2024 junior season he totaled 5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss while teammate and 17th overall pick Shemar Stewart produced only 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Stewart is definitely the better athlete between himself and Scourton, but Scourton's skill set grade could prove uniquely high.