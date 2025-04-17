Nicholas Petit-Frere News: Let go by Tennessee

The Titans waived Petit-Frere on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Petit-Frere has struggled to impress since being selected by Tennessee in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the team now opts to cut him to make way for a new round of incoming rookies in the 2025 draft. The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle will work to earn a chance to compete for a depth role elsewhere in the league.