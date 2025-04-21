Nik Needham News: Lands in Cleveland

The Browns signed Needham to a contract Monday.

Needham joins Cleveland as a veteran depth option at cornerback just days ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 28-year-old spent the first six years of his NFL career with Miami, where he was a well-rounded contributor on defense prior to suffering an Achilles tear during the 2022 season, after which point he struggled to regain his prior form. Needham has experience in the slot, outside and at safety.