Omarion Hampton News: Bolts to Chargers

The Chargers selected Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 22nd overall.

Even with the Najee Harris acquisition this offseason, Hampton was too good a value to pass up for the Chargers given the way the board fell. Hampton was the definition of a workhorse at North Carolina with at least 250 carries in each of his final two seasons. He maintained a 5.9 YPC average in 2023 and 2024 despite the degree of difficulty being ratcheted up in 2024 with Drake Maye no longer there to threaten defenses through the air. At 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds with 4.46 speed, Hampton has a great combination of density, low center of gravity, and power to his game. He isn't a standout pass-catcher, but he improved in that regard year over year in Chapel Hill. His talent and his fit within a Chargers offense that emphasizes running the ball should excite fantasy managers. However, Harris' presence in that backfield could lead to a frustrating workload split in 2025.