Osa Odighizuwa News: Agrees to four-year extension

The Cowboys and Odighizuwa agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year, $80 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dallas was expected to place the franchise tag on Odighizuwa, but the two sides managed to reach agreeable terms on a long-term deal before that proved necessary. The 27-year-old put together the best season of his career in 2024, with 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances. His new deal reportedly includes $58 million guaranteed. For fantasy purposes, Odighizuwa looks slated to repeat as a high-end option in IDP formats that require starters at the defensive tackle position.