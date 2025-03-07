Fantasy Football
Otis Reese headshot

Otis Reese News: Staying in Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

The Titans tendered a contract with Reese (ankle) on Friday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Reese ended the 2024 season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. After playing exclusively on special teams, Reese saw a larger role on defense late in the 2024 campaign, and in his last four outings of the season he registered 16 tackles (eight solo) and one interception before going down with the injury.

Otis Reese
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
