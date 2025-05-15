Fantasy Football
Patrick Murtagh News: Waived by Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Murtagh was waived by the Jaguars on Thursday.

The tight end appears to be healthy again since he was let go with no injury designation. Murtagh signed with the Jags in April 2024 through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program and then broke his ankle during a training camp goal-line drill. The former track athlete and Australian rules football player will now have to look elsewhere for his next NFL opportunity.

