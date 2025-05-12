Phillip Dorsett News: Out in Atlanta

Dorsett was released by the Falcons on Monday.

Dorsett inked a reserve/future deal with the Falcons in early January, but it now appears the team has decided to part ways with the veteran wideout. The 2015 first-round pick last appeared in an NFL regular-season game with the Broncos in 2023, failing to catch any of his three targets across 34 offensive snaps. Now a free agent, Dorsett will likely look to find work with a team in need of wide receiver depth.