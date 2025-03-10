Poona Ford News: Shifting cities

Ford is in line to sign a three-year, $30 million contract with the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Ford has been working under a one-year contract each of the past three seasons, but his efforts in 2024 have earned him a longer term deal. The Texas product finished last season with 39 combined tackles, including tying a career-high 3.0 sacks, and a career high five passes defended and his first career interception.