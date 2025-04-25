Fantasy Football
Princely Umanmielen News: Panthers add Round 3 pass rusher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Panthers selected Umanmielen in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 77th overall.

Umanmielen (6-foot-4, 244 pounds) emerged as a productive starter during his third year at Florida (2022) before transferring to Mississippi in 2024, producing 24.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks over those three seasons. Umanmielen is a bit light to play defensive end but has standout athleticism to work with (4.72-second 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical jump) and excellent reach. Umanmielen and second-round pick Nic Scourton could prove to be a standout starting edge duo for Carolina in due time.

