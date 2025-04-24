Fantasy Football
Qadir Ismail headshot

Qadir Ismail Injury: Lands in Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 2:30pm

The Raiders signed Ismail (undisclosed) to a contract Thursday.

Ismail joins Las Vegas as a reserve option at tight end, bolstering the team's depth mere hours before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off. He spent last season on the Ravens' practice squad after going undrafted out of Samford, but he missed the last half of the year due to an undisclosed injury sustained mid-October.

Qadir Ismail
Las Vegas Raiders
