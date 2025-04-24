Qadir Ismail Injury: Lands in Las Vegas
The Raiders signed Ismail (undisclosed) to a contract Thursday.
Ismail joins Las Vegas as a reserve option at tight end, bolstering the team's depth mere hours before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off. He spent last season on the Ravens' practice squad after going undrafted out of Samford, but he missed the last half of the year due to an undisclosed injury sustained mid-October.
