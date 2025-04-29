Qualan Jones News: Intends to sign with Chiefs

Jones is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jones finished his college career with Stephen F. Austin after spending four years with Baylor. He finished the 2024 season rushing for 779 yards and eight touchdowns on 147 carries while catching 13 passes for 80 yards. If Jones signs with the Chiefs, he'll be on the 90-man roster and will have the opportunity to participate in OTAs and minicamp.